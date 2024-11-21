Natixis Advisors LLC Has $11.94 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1,697.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Celestica worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Celestica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Celestica Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

