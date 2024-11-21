Natixis Advisors LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,039 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 136.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

