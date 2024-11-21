Natixis Advisors LLC Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $137.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $141.76. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

