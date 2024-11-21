Natixis Advisors LLC Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cabot worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cabot alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Cabot Stock Down 0.5 %

CBT opened at $107.20 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,240. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,571.08. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,968 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.