Natixis Advisors LLC Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 57.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 87.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $151.62 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average is $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.