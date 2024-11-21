Natixis Advisors LLC Has $13.31 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 80.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 323,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 33,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $72.40.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

