Natixis Advisors LLC Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $293.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.68 and a 200-day moving average of $273.93. The company has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $223.61 and a one year high of $298.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

