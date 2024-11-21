Natixis Advisors LLC Has $14.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VONG opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $103.15. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.