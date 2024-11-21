Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of United Bankshares worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in United Bankshares by 237.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,390,760. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

