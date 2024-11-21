Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,999 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.