Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.93.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,766.32. The trade was a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 32.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

