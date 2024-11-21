Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $130.86 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $104.96 and a one year high of $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

