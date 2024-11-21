Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Radian Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Radian Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 331,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 746,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 160,778 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In related news, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,174.80. This represents a 13.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. This represents a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,140 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

