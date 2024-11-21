Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 10,579 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after purchasing an additional 486,086 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,358,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,380,000 after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,935,000 after buying an additional 657,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.