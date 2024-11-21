Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 160,323 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,323 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 53.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 324,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

