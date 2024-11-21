Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 4,135 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after buying an additional 2,354,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $119,012,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $88,966,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $33,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,891.55. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,729.36. This represents a 22.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $944,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

International Paper stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

