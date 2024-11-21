Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $233,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Globe Life by 578.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 308.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 352,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,987,000 after purchasing an additional 103,226 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of GL opened at $108.76 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

