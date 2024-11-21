Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 35,244 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,920,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,267,200. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,771.80. The trade was a 21.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,600. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $98.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $101.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

