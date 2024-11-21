Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.83. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 86,740 shares changing hands.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.