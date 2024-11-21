News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 643.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in News were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of News by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in News by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in News by 11.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.36. News Co. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

