News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of News worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 3,107.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in News by 59.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of News stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

