NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,628,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.