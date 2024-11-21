NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NMI were worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NMI alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in NMI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 13.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 172,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,915,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after buying an additional 358,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMI

NMI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.