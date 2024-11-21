Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

