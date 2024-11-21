Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

