NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $26.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on NovoCure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure Trading Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after buying an additional 1,514,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 480,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 309.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 309,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 234.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 302,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.95 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.