NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,389,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $125,545,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,375,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,373,085.80. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.89 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $149.77. The company has a market cap of $3.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

