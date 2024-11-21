OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 3,834.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 748,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,453,000 after purchasing an additional 531,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

