Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.2 %

ODFL stock opened at $214.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.92. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock worth $10,062,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.