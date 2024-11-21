OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,034 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,034 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Barclays decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.