OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 217 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $180.69 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

