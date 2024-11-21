OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Energy news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,538.76. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.