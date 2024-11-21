OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hillenbrand by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE:HI opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.77%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

