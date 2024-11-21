OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.52 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

