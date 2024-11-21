OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $334.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.61. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $347.15.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

