OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,312,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 141,718 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.07 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

