OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $333.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.84 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

