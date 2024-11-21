OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 133,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

