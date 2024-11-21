OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,404 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

WBD stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

