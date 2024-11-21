OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Saia alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 6.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Saia by 5.6% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $530.00 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.