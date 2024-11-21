OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

