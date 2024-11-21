OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in SEA by 213.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $117.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

