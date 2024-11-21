OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,404 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Haleon alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after buying an additional 3,307,009 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,407,000 after buying an additional 3,592,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,533,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Haleon by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,019,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 515,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Up 0.2 %

Haleon stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.