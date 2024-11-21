OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 708.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

