OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $228.00 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $230.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average of $210.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,298. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 12.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $3,441,063 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

