OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,464,000.

NOBL stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

