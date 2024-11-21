Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,061 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after buying an additional 298,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after buying an additional 76,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

