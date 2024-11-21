Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,293 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Mills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 129.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This represents a 35.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

