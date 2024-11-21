Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,980 Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LINE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth $23,893,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at $134,351,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth about $24,298,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LINE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

LINE opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

