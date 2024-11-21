Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vistra by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 227,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $154.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $157.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.